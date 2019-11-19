Len Rome’s Local Health: Getting the flu shot

We can blame low rates of vaccination on misinformation or a lack of access to the flu shot

(WYTV) – Doctors remind us of this every fall to get our flu shot. The message is getting through, but there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Doctors say getting the flu shot is, by far, the best way to protect yourself and others from getting the flu.

“Even though the vaccine may not be 100% protective, it certainly decreases the number of days of symptoms that a patient is going to have, gets you back to work sooner, gets your kids back to school sooner and you just feel overall better, even if you get exposed to the flu,” said Dr. Kristin Englund from the Cleveland Clinic.

In the last eight years, we’ve gone from 38% of adults vaccinated to 43%. The government’s goal is 70%.

One statistic that worries doctors is that only half of pregnant women are getting vaccinated.