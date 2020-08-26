Len Rome’s Local Health: Getting teens serious about COVID-19 prevention

Dr. Skyler Kalady, with The Cleveland Clinic, says teens need to stay healthy for others who are at a higher risk

(WYTV) – Got a teenager in the house? Are you having trouble convincing them they’re not invincible when it comes to the coronavirus?

We’ve been seeing more cases of the virus among teenagers, so how do we stop it?

For starters, remind them that while they’re very likely to overcome the virus and survive it easily because they’re young, they can still get it.

Dr. Skyler Kalady, with The Cleveland Clinic, says teens need to stay healthy for others who are at a higher risk.

“Many children are generally healthy, which is great, but others are not. We do have an obesity epidemic in adolescence and many that have kidney disease, hypertension, asthma, those chronic illnesses. So even looking at themselves, they can reflect and say, ‘You know, I actually do have a little bit of a higher risk.'”

Kids can still socialize with friends, but at a distance. Keep at least six feet apart and avoid big groups.

Masks can be uncomfortable but tell them to put on their big kid pants and wear them.

And parents shouldn’t just tell their kids what to do, but show them as well — set a good example.