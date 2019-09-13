Len Rome’s Local Health: Getting involved with grandchildren

Don't forget pictures so that grandchildren can see what their grandparents look like

(WYTV) – Do your children have grandparents in their lives? If so, they’re fortunate and so are grandma and grandpa.

Psychologists say when grandparents take an active role in their grandchildren’s lives, everyone benefits.

Dr. Neha Vyas of the Cleveland Clinic says chasing after little ones can help keep grandparents moving.

“We have noticed that grandparents who are involved in [their] grandchildren’s, or surrogate grandchildren’s lives, are more active, and they are entering their elderly years without as many aches and pains because they have something that keeps them young and keeps them mobile.”

When grandparents play with their grandchildren, they say they have more meaning in their lives, less stress and less depression. The kids tend to have fewer emotional and behavioral problems.

If grandparents live far away, Dr. Vyas says to keep in touch with Skype, phone calls and letters. Don’t forget pictures so that grandchildren can see what their grandparents look like.