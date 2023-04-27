(WYTV)- Come on, get a grip this morning. By the way, how is your grip? It’s one clue into your overall health.

Do you have a strong grip, or a weak one and getting weaker? It goes beyond just having the strength to twist off a stubborn jar lid. Our grip strength is a window into how well our body is functioning.

“People who have better grip strength, their aging is a lot slower. You know, we’d call it sort of immunosenescence. Your immune system also benefits from having good grip strength so your ability to bounce back from disease, any type of disease. We saw this in COVID a lot and the third would be prevention of frailty,” said Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi of the Cleveland Clinic.

A weak grip strength can mean you’re aging faster or you’re at risk for chronic diseases.

Grip strength can start declining around age 50, and you can start exercises before then to maintain it.

Squeeze a racquetball or squash ball for at least 10 minutes twice a day if you’re worried about your grip. Eat well and get enough sleep.