(WYTV)- Have you heard of gestational diabetes?

It affects some pregnant women and it’s been increasing for the past ten years.

Gestational diabetes can develop when a pregnant woman’s blood sugar levels get too high. We find it when a doctor starts looking for signs of it around 24 to 28 weeks.

“There are a lot of risk factors for it. Some of the risk factors are things that are inherent to the way women are living their reproductive lives. women are older, and we know age is a risk factor for diabetes. Unfortunately, obesity is a big problem in this country and that is a major risk factor for gestational diabetes as well as pre-gestational diabetes,” said Dr. Salena Zanotti of the Cleveland Clinic.

Gestational diabetes may cause frequent urination, nausea, thirst and tiredness. If left untreated, it can increase a pregnant woman’s risk of a c-section, preeclampsia and type two diabetes. It usually goes away with birth.

We have medicines to help manage gestational diabetes, but most women can keep their blood sugar levels low through diet and exercise.