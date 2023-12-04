(WYTV) — Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. Acid bubbles up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant.

Heartburn is the number one and biggest symptom of GERD. You might feel a lump in the throat, have trouble swallowing, maybe chest pain, a cough or have worsening asthma-type symptoms.

“Complications of GERD include esophagitis, inflammation in the bottom of the esophagus,” said Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic. “If this is persistent, you can develop scarring and a stricture.”

But if it’s persistent and heals, the lining of the esophagus can change to a more acid-resistant form, which is Barrett’s esophagus, a common complication of GERD.

It affects 10% to 15% of people with GERD and it can lead to cancer called an adenocarcinoma.

We can treat GERD with medications such as proton pump inhibitors. But first, avoid triggers, such as coffee, alcohol and smoking.

If you have severe or frequent gastroesophageal reflux disease, talk to your doctor. GERD may be common, but there can be potentially severe complications if it goes on and you don’t treat it.