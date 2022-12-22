(WYTV)- Have you heard of a digestive problem that’s very common called GERD?

That means gastro-esophageal reflux disease.

Acid rises from your stomach, which is acid-resistant and into your esophagus, which can’t really take that acid.

GERD may be common, but it can come with some potentially severe complications. One of the best known symptoms of this problem is heartburn. You might feel a lump in the throat, have trouble swallowing, have chest pain, a cough, or something that feels like asthma.

“Complications of GERD include esophagitis, inflammation in the bottom of the esophagus. if this is persistent, you can develop scarring and a stricture,” said Dr. James East of the Mayo Clinic.

But if it lasts and then heals, the lining of the esophagus can become toughened to acid, then you develop what doctors call Barrett’s esophagus. That affects ten to 15% of people with GERD, and it’s not a good thing. About one in 200 patients with Barrett’s esophagus will each year develop cancer symptoms.

We have new treatments for GERD and medications, such as like proton pump inhibitors.

But first, avoid triggers, coffee, alcohol and smoking.