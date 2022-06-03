(WYTV)- What are you doing in your back yard this summer?

Harvesting a vegetable garden may bring more than just dinner.

Gardening is good for your body and mind.

Go ahead, dig in, enjoy all the bounty you can grow. Tending a garden can offer plenty of health benefits. Gardening can help reduce stress and anxiety and offer light physical activity. And it’s all good for your diet.

“You will increase your intake of fruits and vegetables, ultimately because you have them right in your backyard,” said Anya Miller of the Mayo Clinic.

Wondering what to grow? Chili peppers and banana peppers contain capsaicin, which has numerous health benefits.

Or how about eggplant?

It will grow well in a home garden and it can feed a lot of people in the family. Rich in antioxidants, tomatoes contain potassium, vitamin C and are a source of fiber.

Embrace your green thumb, you may be able to unpack your vegetable basket, instead of a grocery

bag.