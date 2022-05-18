(WYTV)- If you’re looking for a new hobby to take on this summer, consider gardening.

It can be a great way to help prevent osteoporosis.

We talked about osteoporosis yesterday, how it weakens the bones, making them more susceptible to a sudden and unexpected fracture, especially in women. So what’s the gardening connection?

“When you’re out in the garden, the fact that you’re walking, that you’re using instruments, that you’re using your body and your muscles in a certain way, It’s called weight bearing exercise. That’s exercise when your body is attached to the ground, and so that’s the best kind of exercise for you if you want to prevent bone softening or osteoporosis,” said Dr. Deborah Benzil of the Cleveland Clinic.

There’s more: gardening on a regular basis can also help prevent dementia and boost your immune system. Start low and go slow, meaning do a little bit in the beginning and then work your way up.

Don’t try to carry heavy items right away or dig too many holes. And do some stretches before and after. Your bones will thank you for it