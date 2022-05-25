(WYTV)- How about some sweet fruit for breakfast this morning?

Something full of flavor and nutrients, slice it and dice it up for your meal.

They might have a smelly-sounding name, but they come with plenty of health benefits along with your fruit salad. We’re talking about muskmelons. What are those?

“Muskmelon is an overarching term that includes cantaloupe and honeydew. These fruits provide a wealth of health benefits, including antioxidant support for your immune system. they also promote eye health from the beta carotene,” said Anya Miller of the Mayo Clinic.

Cantaloupes and other muskmelons are high in fiber, calcium, potassium and vitamins A and C. One cup of cantaloupe is about 50 calories and 90% water.

Freeze them and blend them into a sorbet with water and honey, add them to a smoothie. To find the most ripe cantaloupe, look for little to no green.

And when you get home to prepare it, make sure that you wash the cantaloupe and scrub off any visible dirt before slicing into it and dicing it up for your meal.