Len Rome’s Local Health: Foods with Vitamin D

(WYTV)- Feeling blue as the weather gets colder? We have a menu suggestion this morning…some food ideas that can help boost your mood this winter.

Try foods with vitamin D. Dietitians tell us those would include mushrooms, salmon, egg yolks, fortified cereals, milk and the occasional red meat.

“Vitamin D rich foods are the number one food item to consider adding to your menu during the winter months. People who have more emotional eating during the fall are shown to have lower levels of Vitamin D, which is associated with more anxiety and depression,” said Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.

Cravings and emotional eating are very common this time of year. Try to avoid grabbing those sugary and processed snacks. They can drag down your mood over time. And what you eat can not only impact your mood and sleep but also your immune system.

And don’t neglect your Vitamin C to help boost your mood: citrus fruits, oranges, mangoes, lemons, kiwis, and broccoli and bell peppers.