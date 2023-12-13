(WYTV)- Fall, 2021, time to get a flu shot. Fall, 2022, time to get a flu shot. Fall, 2023, have you gotten your flu shot yet?

Will that ever end?

Maybe. Every year, scientists create a flu shot for the season, based on what types of virus they expect to be in the air. Now Cleveland Clinic researchers are working on a flu vaccine that they wouldn’t have to change every fall.

“The development of next-generation vaccine, the goal has been to come up with a vaccine strategy that works against all strains that circulate now, as well as circulate in the future, strains that don’t even yet exist,” said Dr. Ted Ross of the Cleveland Clinic.

Sounds like a tall order but if we can do it, one shot or at most one every, say, three or four years, would cover us. But no more annual flu shots. That may encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Can we ever get rid of the flu altogether? That’s not likely because we find the flu virus in animals as well. Those viruses that show up in people only, such as smallpox, we can eliminate.

Research for the new flu vaccine has been going on for 20 years. Clinical trials begin at the end of next year, then it’s on to the public. Have you gotten your flu shot yet?