(WYTV)- Have you had a flu shot yet?

Getting a shot may offer an added benefit.

The American Heart Association suggests the flu vaccination might lower the chances of stroke among adults, especially people under 45.

Flu symptoms can come on suddenly: Cough, Sore throat, Fatigue. Sometimes a fever.

“There are two broad subtypes of strokes: the ischemic kind, which is the clotting kind of stroke, and the hemorrhagic, or the bleeding type of stroke. the vast majority of strokes, close to 90%, are ischemic strokes,” said Dr. Gyanendra Kumar of the Mayo Clinic.

A stroke is a medical emergency. That’s why reducing risks is so essential, and the flu shot may be another tool.

And respiratory infections, in the first three days after they show up, can increase the risk of a stroke.

Your body just has a greater tendency then to form clots, and they can block the flow of blood to the brain.

So a flu shot has the potential to prevent respiratory problems and by doing that prevent clotting and a stroke, however strong or mild.