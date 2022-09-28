(WYTV)- Doctors say this flu season should be worse than last year.

And it’s just around the bend. Have you had a flu shot yet?

There are a couple of reasons why it may be bad. The past few years people were wearing masks all the time to prevent COVID-19, which also reduced the spread of flu.

The flu was mild the past couple of years anyway, we weren’t exposed as much, so our immunity may have dropped.

Doctors recommended the flu vaccine for everyone age six months and older.

“We’re all susceptible to the flu. People who are very young, very old or who have chronic medical conditions are at risk for more complications and more severe flu. So, while it’s important for all of us to get vaccinated, it’s really important for young people, older people and people who have illnesses to get vaccinated,” Susan Rehm.

Doctors recommended the flu vaccine for everyone age six months and older.