(WYTV)- Don’t forget to floss after you brush your teeth, at least once a day, your teeth will appreciate it.

And it’s good for your heart!

Flossing your teeth can sometimes feel like a chore, but it’s an important part of dental hygiene and believe it or not, heart health, it has to do with your gums.

“There are a lot of studies that have talked about, at least for periodontal disease, the connection between gum disease and heart health. And there’s really a very strong association between the two, where patients who have periodontal disease, they’re at a much greater risk for having heart disease, stroke, other issues like that,” said Dr. Sasha Ross of the Cleveland Clinic.

How does this work? You fail to floss, so you develop bleeding or swollen gums, loose teeth, lots of plaque build up, cavities and your gums recede. Those lead to inflammation and bacteria and the bacteria finds its way your heart.

And you can also try a water pick or specialized brushes that can clean between teeth.