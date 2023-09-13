(WYTV)- When you develop a fever, your body temperature is above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and it’s typically a sign that your body is fighting off an infection.

Let’s talk about the signs to watch for when your child is running at a high temperature.

If you’re feeling feverish, that uncomfortable condition signals that your immune system is hard at work. We don’t necessarily have to treat a fever, so when should you take your child to the pediatrician?

“I’m going to want to see that child with a fever who’s not drinking as much, maybe has a symptom they’re more concerned about, such as coughing or vomiting, to make sure we’re not dealing with something more serious,” said Dr. Tina Ardon of the Mayo Clinic.

For babies younger than three months old who are feverish, take them to the doctor straight away: If a fever has not improved in an older child in three days or other symptoms have appeared, call the doctor.

Make your small child comfy with a cool cloth to the forehead. Six months and older, ibuprofen works.

It’s important to make sure you’re dosing correctly. Call your pediatrician or family doctor to make sure you have the dosing instructions if you have any questions.