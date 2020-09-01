Len Rome’s Local Health: Fall allergies

This allergy season, it may be tough to differentiate between allergies and the coronavirus

(WYTV) – The fall allergy season may be tricky this year with the coronavirus in the mix.

Sometimes the symptoms are the same. A cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue and loss of taste and smell are all coronavirus symptoms, but they’re also common in people with allergies.

There are some signs that indicate what you have is not allergies.

“With coronavirus symptoms, very frequently they’ll come on with fevers. If you have a fever, it’s not going to be allergies. If you have diarrhea, that’s also not allergies. That’s something completely different,” said Dr. Sandra Hong, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Another good way to tell the difference between the two is itching. If your eyes, nose, throat and ears are itching like crazy, it’s likely allergies.

Typically with the coronavirus, symptoms will last for a couple weeks — not like allergies that can last for months on end or a whole season.

If you have fall allergies each year, you’re probably all too familiar with what makes you feel miserable.

If any new symptoms come up, talk to your doctor to rule out the virus.