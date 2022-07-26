(WYTV)- We want to talk to you this morning about a medical condition that generally affects runners and people involved in jumping and impact sports.

It may led to what’s called exertional compartment syndrome: pain, tightness, and weakness. They’ll show up in your legs.

Our muscle groups are surrounded or separated into compartments by a layer of tissue called fascia. When we exercise, blood flow to our muscles increases, causing them to expand.

The fascia should also expand. But sometimes it doesn’t and that fascia remains wrapped tight around the muscle.

“That tightness in that compartment can produce pain in the lower legs, especially the outside aspect of the lower legs, and also can cause some weakness in some muscle. some people may even experience a drop of their foot,” said Dr. Edward Laskowski of the Mayo Clinic.

Your doctor or therapist may change your exercises to increase your strength, make you more flexible. But if the problem persists, a surgeon may have to release the fascia, doctors are testing one way now using ultrasound as a guide.

Botox or botulinum toxin injections can also help release the fascia.

And that means patients can get their exercise back on track, sooner.