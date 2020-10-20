Len Rome’s Local Health: Exercising while in the office

Physical therapists have come up with a solution that can help people squeeze in some exercise throughout their working hours

(WYTV) – How much to do move during the day? It can be tough if you’re stuck at a desk and don’t have much time to exercise.

It is important to put as much movement as you can into your day.

Physical therapists have come up with a solution that can help people squeeze in some exercise throughout their working hours without having to leave their desks.

“We wanted to design five really simple exercises that you can do with a desk and a chair in a very small space so that you can work movement in your day,” said Dani Johnson, wellness physical therapist at the Mayo Clinic.

The five exercises include chair pushups, desk pushups, chair squats, toe raises and sidekicks.

Physical therapists say doing these series of five exercises takes only a few minutes, and they’re meant to be done periodically throughout your day.

If you do that four or five times throughout the day, you’ve done a good deal of resistance training and body weight exercises spread out throughout your day.