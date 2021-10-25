Len Rome’s Local Health: Exercising for prostate cancer

(WYTV) – Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men worldwide.

Want a good treatment for it? It’s free: exercise.

Physical activity is good for the body, and that holds true for men with prostate cancer. It can have a direct effect on the tumor and on how some of the treatments work on the cancer.

“They want to maximize how they’re doing from a cardiovascular standpoint, which means the healthier their body is, the better they’re going to do from their cancer, both before treatment, during treatment and even after treatment,” said Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, a urologist at the Mayo Clinic.

But before men with prostate cancer begin working out, it’s important to talk to a health care provider. It doesn’t mean an individual, specific exercise, but an overall program of activity, tailored to the individual patient.

This idea of using exercise to combat a cancer tumor is new.

Early detection of prostate cancer is key, so men in their 40s should start getting tested.