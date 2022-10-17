(WYTV)- We want to talk about the second most common cancer in men worldwide, prostate cancer.

Catch it early, then exercise your way back to good health.

What doctors have found is that exercise and general health can actually have an effect on not only the tumor but also on how some of the treatments work. Yes, cancer treatments go hand in hand with physical activity.

“They want to maximize how they’re doing from a cardiovascular standpoint, which means the healthier their body is, the better they’re going to do from their cancer, both before treatment, during treatment, and even after treatment,” said Dr. Mitchell Humphreys of the Mayo Clinic.

But before men with prostate cancer begin working out and improving overall fitness, it’s important to talk to a health care provider. There is no one size fits all exercise, t’s tailored to the individual. And early detection of prostate cancer is key.

How early? Men in their 40s should start getting tested because an early diagnosis leads to better treatments, better prognosis and to a cure.