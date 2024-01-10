(WYTV)- Have you tried “exercise snacking” lately?

No, that doesn’t mean what it says, reaching for some new protein bar for an afternoon treat. But it is something that might help you reach your fitness goal for 2024.

An exercise physiologist tells us the term exercise snack refers to doing short bursts of intense activity throughout the day. You stop what you’re doing and you exercise. But like any other exercise, doing it regularly is the key to making it worthwhile.

“Consistency is always going to be the biggest piece. When we are doing any form of exercise, it doesn’t really necessarily become beneficial if we’re doing it inconsistently. When we do things consistently, you know, over a period of a year, that’s when we tend to see more benefits,” said Katie Lawton of the Cleveland Clinic.

An exercise snack is typically a high-intensity activity that lasts around one to two minutes. These can be anything from climbing stairs to jumping jacks, no gym membership needed, no equipment needed. Snacking can be a good reminder to get up and move throughout the day.

Warm up before any physical activity and talk to your doctor about your workout plans.