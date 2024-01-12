(WYTV) — Jump-starting your exercise routine can be challenging if you’ve been sitting on the couch for a while. But it’s never too late to get moving, even if you’re an older adult.

Starting a workout program or being physically active takes motivation and commitment.

The key is to start slowly and do something that you enjoy.

“If you hate swimming, don’t try to start to become a swimmer,” said Dr. Nathan LeBrasseur of Mayo Clinic. “But if you enjoy dancing or other activities, such as gardening, those are forms of activity that once you engage in, you increase your consistency and compliance that will have the most health benefits.”

Being active can build muscle strength and improve your brain and cardiovascular health. Walking 30 minutes a day for five days can have huge benefits. That’s just 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week.

As we get older, setting aside some time for walking, cycling or swimming, and also

getting some form of strength training is critically important.