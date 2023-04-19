(WYTV)- Esophageal cancer, as the name says, appears in your esophagus , a long, hollow tube that runs from your throat to your stomach.

And we’re seeing more of it.

Yes, it is a serious form of cancer, every cancer is, but more people are surviving five years after it than every before. What’s key to these positive outcomes?

Early detection means a minimal amount of surgery to preserve the esophagus.

“Esophagectomy is the surgery that we perform when people have cancer in the esophagus. We can remove a small part of the esophagus or the whole length of the esophagus. And the way that we remove it and rebuild it depends on the stage, the extent of the tumor, and how much we have to do and how much we have to rebuild,” said Dr. Shonda Blackmon of the Mayo Clinic.

And having a minimal amount of surgery on the esophagus will allow a patient to recover quicker with less pain.

Esophageal cancer is on the rise doctors say because of obesity and an increase in reflux disease in this country. Survival is directly dependent on what stage you’re in…catch it early.