(WYTV)- We have some new research from the Cleveland Clinic Friday morning, and it’s not very sweet.

It says that a common artificial sweetener can increase the risk for heart trouble in some people.

It’s called erythritol and our bodies make it naturally. But we also put it in foods to sweeten them. You can look for it on the labels of some foods but you might not find it.

“It is used almost on a one-to-one basis as a replacement for sugar in many of the processed foods. it also often, because its flavor is very similar to sugar, is used in combination with other artificial sweeteners because it gives a more natural flavor and what they call mouth feel,” said Dr. Stanley Hanzen of the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic team discovered that people with a high level of erythritol are at higher risk for blood clots, but not right away, several years down the road. We typically add erythritol when people want to lose weight or who have diabetes.

What does this mean for the general public? If you are seriously overweight, or have diabetes, heart disease or are at risk for it, you should avoid foods with this artificial sweetener, erythritol, in them.