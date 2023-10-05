(WYTV)- Epilepsy is one of the more common neurologic disorders in children.

One in 26 people has epilepsy, and one in ten will have at least one seizure in his lifetime.

Even though it’s fairly common in children, there are a few misconceptions when it comes to epilepsy and kids. It can be a challenge to diagnose in children because not all seizures are the same.

They include several types such as absent seizures, where a child may blank out for a few

seconds or minutes, and then recover.

“I’ve had some kids where I’ve seen where people think they’re acting goofy. and this kind of continues, and, eventually, it gets picked up actually something is actually going on. and there are other seizures that look like night terrors almost,” said Dr. Anthony Fine of the Mayo Clinic.

Treatments can control seizures. Antiseizure medications can be very helpful. One common misconception is that ADHD medications can cause seizures, and children who have epilepsy and ADHD should avoid them.

Doctors say that’s not true. But, there is a strong relationship between epilepsy and ADHD. If you have one, you’re more likely to have the other.