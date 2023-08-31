(WYTV) — Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes seizures from time to time. It’s more common than you may think — around 1 in 26 people develop the disorder, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

It affects people of all genders, races and ages, including children. Now that schools are opening, it’s important that parents are proactive and make sure their students have something called a seizure action plan.

“It’s either a handwritten or typed-out form that describes what this child’s seizure types are, their contact information for their families, their doctor’s contact information, and then what to do during a seizure,” said Dr. Anthony Fine, a pediatric neurologist at Mayo Clinic.

The seizure action plan is a step-by-step guide that is tailored for that child.

Not all seizures look the same, so it’s important that the school staff is prepared and knows what to do to prevent an emergency.

If there is no nurse, have a responsible adult who knows how to handle a seizure, and who’s comfortable giving rescue medication.