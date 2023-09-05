(WYTV)- Have you heard the term enterovirus?

These are viruses that commonly circulate right about now, in the summer and fall. They go after our children.

Kids are more susceptible to complications, their immune systems are not well developed yet. Enteroviruses can spread through respiratory droplets.

Most adults and older children may have mild symptoms, if any. The real problem is with newborns.

And what about adults and the enterovirus? Many adults have some immunity, they have been exposed to it before.

“Sometimes we see newborns developing very severe viral sepsis, where the virus can impact multiple parts of the baby’s body, including the heart and liver,’ said Dr. Nipunie Rajapaske of the Mayo Clinic.

And that can be a life-threatening infection. With no vaccine or anything antiviral out there for it, prevention is key. Pregnant women have to be careful about exposure to infections of the enterovirus. Good hand hygiene is one way to prevent transmission and illness.

