(WYTV)- Endometriosis is a painful condition where cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside of the uterus.

While it most commonly occurs in the pelvis, it can happen anywhere in the abdomen or pelvis.

It’s a quality-of-life issue, affecting about one in ten women who are of reproductive age. It can bring on pelvic pain and cramping.

It can be a whole-body disease. We can manage symptoms with over the counter medication, or medication to stabilize hormones but that doesn’t cure the issue. The only way to really get to the root of endometriosis is through laparoscopic surgery.

With advanced technology, we can manage even more severe cases of endometriosis with a minimally invasive approach.

“Endometriosis can cause a large inflammatory process throughout the entire body that can result in fatigue, nausea. it can affect the bowels. it can really affect every single organ system,” said Dr. Megan Wasson of the Mayo Clinic.

If we remove the disease, if we get the endometriosis out of the body, it can improve those symptoms and improve quality of life.