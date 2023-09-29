(WYTV) — We want to talk about endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue that is supposed to line the inside of the uterus grows outside of it. One in ten women of reproductive age has it.

Endometriosis can be notoriously difficult to diagnose. That has to do with the type of cells involved. But doctors have found different patterns of endometriosis which means there is more than one way to diagnose the disease.

“On the lining of the pelvis, there’s a surface called the peritoneum, which I think of almost like, think of saran wrap, a thin layer that kind of covers all those pelvic structures, the ovaries, the uterus, the bowel, and then almost like a powdered sugar coating on that. That’s called superficial disease — so extremely tiny deposits,” said Dr. Wendakube VanBuren, a radiologist at Mayo Clinic.

Although we can sometimes see it on imaging, superficial disease means the doctor must use a laparoscope to nail down a diagnosis. If the endometriosis is growing into organs, then usually no laparoscope is needed.

Not only that, but hormones and inflammation can affect the appearance of endometriosis. We need high-quality imaging for endometriosis before we can really begin to deal with it.