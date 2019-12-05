Len Rome’s Local Health: Effects of holiday deals on the brain

The feel-good chemicals in our brains can set us up to spend more than we should, experts say

(WYTV) – How’s the Christmas shopping season going for you?

For some of us, it’s hard not to get excited. However, sometimes the deals actually play into how our brains are wired.

“There’s part of us, if the pleasure center’s lighting up, whatever that means to people, that means ‘I’m getting what I want. It feels good. I like it,’ and so we delude ourselves that we can afford it, that it’s okay, that it’s a great deal,” said Joseph Rock from the Cleveland Clinic.

Our brains are wired to make things ‘automatic’ such as driving a car and doing the dishes. If shopping becomes automatic, it’s too late for logic and you’ve made the buy.

If you really want to shop smart, put together a budget in advance and pay in cash. Just keep your wallet closed in the crowds.