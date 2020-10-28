Len Rome’s Local Health: Effect of weight loss surgery on heart disease

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic wanted to see if the surgery could reduce some heart health problems

(WYTV) – We know that obesity is a major health problem in this country, affecting more than 40% of adults. It’s also a major risk factor for heart disease, which is still the leading cause of death in the country.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have looked to see if weight loss surgery could reduce some of these health problems.

They examined 7,000 obese patients.

Dr. Ali Aminian says those who had surgery were 40% less likely to suffer a major cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke.

“Bariatric surgery can lead to significant weight loss and most patients can keep the weight off for a long period of time.”

The study also found surgical patients only had to lose 10% of their weight to reduce their risk for major cardiovascular issues.

In comparison, patients who received the usual care had to lose 27% of their weight to see the same results.

So there are many benefits to weight loss surgery beyond just losing weight.