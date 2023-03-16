(WYTV)- For many eczema patients life is a never ending round of itching, scratching and harsh medications.

Now, we’ll show you something else

“The bacteria is educating the skin to actually mature and create a better barrier. Good bacteria are deficient in people with atopic dermatitis,” said Dr. Donald Leung.

The researchers apply this good bacteria to a patient’s skin in a lotion, then examine samples in the lab to see if it restores a healthy bacterial balance, it stops infections and reduces the need for harsh treatments.

It may seem strange to fight bacteria with more bacteria but it sounds like a long term solution for those suffering with eczema.