Len Rome’s Local Health: Eating unhealthy foods at night

(WYTV) – Are you stepping on the scale this morning and feeling frustrated? It’s possible that you can blame your habits from the night before.

When you are hungry at night, you are unlikely to fix yourself a healthy meal. It is easy to rack up excess calories in the evening, especially if watching TV is part of your bedtime routine.

“Watching TV while snacking is a really frequent thing that we see with patients that are struggling with their weight management because watching TV is such a passive activity. There’s a lot of unhealthy food cues on there, so it’s really easy for the eating to add up in the evening hours,” said Dr. Kasey Goodpaster from the Cleveland Clinic.

You have the urge to eat almost another full meal sometime after dinner or in the middle of the night.

Then, you’re not hungry in the morning and skip meals, but become overly-hungry later in the day or at night.

We are programmed to crave high-carb, low fiber foods in the evening or when we are overly tired. What you should do is eat regular meals throughout the day and the watch those nighttime snacks.