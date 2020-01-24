Len Rome’s Local Health: Eating popcorn

Dietitians say it's all in where you get your popcorn and how you make it

(WYTV) – Most people don’t think of popcorn as a healthy snack, but maybe we can.

Popcorn can be an inexpensive snack, and a good alternative to items such as potato chips. However, one tub of movie theater popcorn can easily pack 1,000 calories, so go easy on that.

“You can buy the organic kernels from the store, and you can air pop it on your stove or you can buy an air popper. The benefits are that it’s whole grain, has lots of good fiber, which most Americans don’t get enough fiber everyday and it also actually has some antioxidants,” said Ariana Fiorita from the Cleveland Clinic.

Popcorn with caramel, chocolate and cheese-coatings are high in calories and low in nutritional content, so those are only for once in a while.

Instead, trying topping your popcorn with sea salts, herbs, spices and paprika.