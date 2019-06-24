Len Rome’s Local Health: Eating healthy during the Summer

Research shows that kids tend to put on weight when they're not in school

(WYTV) – Are your kids putting on weight now that school’s out? What are they eating?

Research shows that kids tend to put on weight when they’re not in school, and a recent study shows many kids struggle when it comes to eating a healthy diet during summer months.

Registered Dietician at the Cleveland Clinic, Jennifer Hyland, said the key to avoiding weight gain during the summer is to keep a set schedule for meals and be aware of what your children have access to.

“I think the biggest thing for parents is still having a set schedule for meals, so still serving breakfast, lunch and dinner — one or two snacks throughout the day — but having it be a little more structured,” she said. “That way, kids also know what to expect. They’re not going to just think that they have free rein to things at any time during the day.”

Summer diets can change. There is more downtime, less structure and easier access to snacks over the summer.

Hyland says this can lead any child to consume more calories than they’re burning, leading to summer weight gain.