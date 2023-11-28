(WYTV)- Is your teenager still smoking those e-cigarettes, still vaping?

Tobacco remains a big concern among physicians, but they haven’t ignored vaping, especially among teenagers.

Statistics show that teenagers are heavily exposed to vaping, especially in school. And a recent study found more young people vaping minutes after waking up.

“The concentration, the amount of nicotine that you can find in a vape can be very high, and sometimes people may not be aware of that because the device can be very small so they don’t appear to be a lot, but the concentration can be high. so sometimes one small vaping device can contain as much or sometimes even more nicotine than a full pack of cigarettes,” said Dr. Humberto Choi of the Cleveland Clinic.

Vaping can inflame and irritate the lungs. It can aggravate asthma or any other lung problem you have. The vape juice may contain cancer-causing chemicals.

The advice to parents: talk to your children, and make sure they understand the potential consequences of vaping.