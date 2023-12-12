(WYTV)- Dupuytren contracture is a disorder that can cause the fingers to curl in, primarily the ring and small fingers.

It affects mostly men over 60 of Northern European descent.

The layer of tissue that is underneath the skin in the palm becomes thickened and it contracts. You may have to see a nerve surgeon for it, one who specializes in the hands. So, how do you know if you need to see a specialist? Here’s a tabletop test.

“But if you’re unable to lay it flat because of the contractures in the fingers, then you would want to seek care with a hand surgeon specializing in Dupuytren’s disease,” said Dr. Shelley Noland of the Mayo Clinic.

Dupuytren’s disease is not painful, but it can really limit the way you use your hands. There are several treatment options, including an enzyme injection that’s new and less invasive. The fingers straighten out.

We mentioned older men as most likely to have Dupuytren’s, others include those with diabetes and a family history of it.