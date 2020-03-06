Len Rome’s Local Health: Dry skin in the winter

You know that all that scrubbing can take a toll on your already dry winter skin

(WYTV) – It’s the cold and flu season and the best way to protect yourself from getting sick is to wash your hands, a lot.

However, you know that all that scrubbing can take a toll on your already dry winter skin. You can keep your hands germ-free and soft and supple during colder months, but it takes some work.

“Use a moisturizing soap-free cleanser, rinse well, use cool water – not hot water – use cool water, and then apply a moisturizer as soon as you wash your hands,” said Dr. Melissa Piliang from The Cleveland Clinic.

Don’t forget, turning the heat up can contribute to the winter skin blues.

You can run a humidifier in your bedroom at night to moisten the air and your skin while you sleep.

Also, apply a thick cream moisturizer after getting out of the shower, before you completely dry off. This helps seal in the moisture.

You can turn your shower hot, so it’s nice and steamy, but then turn down the water temperature just before you get in.

Finally, don’t forget about your lips. Look for clear ointments and apply them at bedtime so they moisturize your lips while you sleep.