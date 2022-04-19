(WYTV)- Have a drink, shrink your brain.

That’s from a new study done in Great Britain.

Or, just one pint of beer a day can make your brain look two years older. Wait, really?

Just one beer or glass of wine per day can shrink your brain, and it gets worse the more you drink. Your brain already shrinks the older you get, alcohol just helps it along.

You may become forgetful, get lost more easily or have trouble with walking or balancing. So maybe the older you get, the less you should drink.

“If you are aging, you should cut back on the amount of alcohol you are taking in because your body is cutting back on its ability to process in the same way, so it looks from this study to be true that we should all carefully think about how much alcohol that we’re putting in so we can maximize our brain health,” said Dr. Jessica Caldwell of the Cleveland Clinic.

But, the brain is very resilient. If you were to stop drinking, it could rebound to some degree.

If you notice you are having a hard time cutting back on the drinks or having those forgetful symptoms, your next call should be to your family doctor.