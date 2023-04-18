(WYTV) — Heart failure is still an epidemic in this country and the leading cause of death for both men and women. A heart transplant is a gold standard to treat it, but so many are on the waiting list.

On average, 17 people die each day waiting for a transplant, which is why expanding the donor pool has never been more important. Surgeons usually take hearts from patients who are brain-dead, but their hearts remain beating.

Now we can take hearts that have stopped beating, and many more donors become available.

“The donor has their circulatory death, their heart has to stop, there is a five-minute waiting period, declaration of death, and then we take the heart out and put it in a box and perfuse it over there,” said Dr. Mauricio Villavicencio, Heart and Lung Transplantation at Mayo Clinic.

This heart-in-a-box system allows the organ to stay warm and active, extending the time between retrieval and transplant by several hours — four hours will take it clear across North America.

Something else is helping to expand the donor pool: new antiviral drugs that allow us to take hearts and other organs from hepatitis C donors. We couldn’t do that before.