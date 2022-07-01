(WYTV)- Don’t forget to take some time this summer to give blood.

The Red Cross tells us that someone here in the United States needs blood or platelets every two seconds. That means we can use it on anyone in an emergency situation.

More people are active this time of year and the risk for accidents and trauma increases, so the need for blood goes up. The Red Cross needs all blood types but especially type o-negative, that’s considered universal. That means we can use it on anyone in an emergency situation.

“O negative blood is a very important blood type and certainly one that we need in abundance. however, anything counts, any blood that someone can give can count and really make a difference in saving someone’s life,” said Dr. Baruch Fertel of the Cleveland Clinic.

If you have never donated blood before, the process is pretty simple and safe. When you’re finished, you’ll have donated about one pint of blood. That may seem like a lot, but your body will quickly recover.

It can be helpful to know which kind of blood type you have in case someone ever needs that information in an emergency.