(WYTV) — If you have never donated blood before, it’s worth considering. Hospitals are always looking for more, especially in the summer when people are too busy to donate a pint.

The Red Cross says that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets, and the most common type of blood hospitals ask for is type O.

But, what if needles scare you?

“There are a lot of people out there who are afraid of needles, so understandable it can be a scary event to undertake,” said Dr. Thomas Waters of Cleveland Clinic. “But it is safe, it’s very simple, it’s relatively painless — you’ll feel a little pinch. It only takes a few minutes and again it can be lifesaving for someone who needs a transfusion.”

When you get past the needle, the blood donation process is simple. You’ll complete a donor registration form, go over your health history and do a mini-physical.

The blood draw will take between eight and ten minutes, longer if you’re donating platelets, red cells or plasma.

Then it goes to surgical patients and to trauma patients who’ve had a significant injury or anyone else who might need a transfusion.