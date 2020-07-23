Len Rome’s Local Health: Does your wedding ring cause an itchy rash?

The wedding band, or really any ring you wear constantly, can cause an itchy, red rash

(WYTV) – Do you wear a wedding ring, a symbol of love and unity? Do you take it off from time-to-time?

The wedding band, or really any ring you wear constantly, can cause an itchy, red rash and that’s not love.

The rash is common and my be a sign of an allergy, but in many cases, the rash is something else.

“Wedding ring dermatitis was nicknamed simply because it was found most often when people were wearing wedding rings. And what that is, is not an allergic sensitivity to the components of your jewelry, but rather if you don’t wash properly under the ring, you can get an irritant contact dermatitis from simply the accumulation of soap residue or, for example, sweat and dirt under your ring,” said Dawn Davis, M.D., of the Dermatology/Mayo Clinic.

It happens to a lot of people who wash their hands a lot, and we’ve all been doing that lately.

So, dirt and sweat and soap residue can get stuck beneath your ring.

Over time, it irritates your skin, and you develop an eczema reaction.

The solution: wash, rinse and dry thoroughly under your rings.