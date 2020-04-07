Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you need a check up?

Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force give Monday update
Telemedicine connects doctors and patients in real time by using a web-based video service

(WYTV) – Most of us are doing everything we can to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

So while we’re trying to stay several feet away from people, how do we go to the doctor for a checkup, an exam?

Dr. Matthew Faiman of The Cleveland Clinic says we can turn to telemedicine.

“Telemedicine and telehealth, the use case with contagious illness, whether it be Sars, or Ebola, or influenza, and now Coronavirus, was the typical best-use case to reduce people coming into contagious waiting rooms, reducing the chance that caregivers, themselves, getting sick, and reducing the chance that patients themselves can co-infect others that are not sick.”

Telemedicine connects doctors and patients in real time, by using a web-based video service.

In many cases, doctors can diagnose a condition this way and recommend treatment.

And when healthy people use telemedicine, it frees up emergency departments and doctors offices to see patients who need hands on care right away.

