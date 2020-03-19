Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you have trouble digesting protein?

Dr. Stanley Hazen of The Cleveland Clinic says that what some people can eat with no problems, it may be a problem for you

(WYTV) – For the longest time, doctors have told us that what we eat can affect our hearts; now we’re finding out why.

The Cleveland Clinic led a new study into what we eat and what happens to it.

Your health, it seems, does start deep in your gut.

Dr. Stanley Hazen of The Cleveland Clinic says that what some people can eat with no problems, it may be a problem for you.

“We are what we eat and this helps explain how different people who eat the same kind of meals might experience and be at higher risk for heart disease than someone else.”

The study revealed that as your gut digests protein, bacteria produces a certain chemical and it shows up in your blood.

The more of this chemical, the more likely you are to develop blood clots.

The research team also found a common blood pressure medication, called beta-blockers, can stop this chemical.

The next step is to develop a blood test to decide what type of beta-blocker a person needs to take or to just give up eating protein, but you don’t want to do that.