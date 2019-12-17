Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you have flu symptoms?

A common cold will just make you feel run down and uncomfortable, but the flu is different and more serious

(WYTV) – Did you wake up with aches, chills and a fever? You can tell that something is wrong, but is it the flu?

Here are the signs that what you’re fighting is more than the common cold.

“Usually, but not for everybody, you get a fever. Certainly you get a cough, feelings of shortness of breath, body aches, just overall really tired feeling. Those can be indications for influenza,” said Dr. Kristen Englund from the Cleveland Clinic.

A common cold will just make you feel run down and uncomfortable, but the flu is different and more serious.

It’s important to recognize flu symptoms early because there are anti-viral flu medications available that can help overcome the symptoms: fever, aches, chills, tiredness and a sudden onset.

Your doctor’s anti-flu medicines can help, but you have to take them within 48 hours of the first symptoms.

Keep in mind that the flu is highly contagious, so stay home after you see your doctor.