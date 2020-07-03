Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you have heart disease?

(WYTV) – Here’s an unhappy number, one in three women in this country is living with some form of heart disease.

And doctors have usually treated men and women the same way for it.

Dr. Leslie Cho from The Cleveland Clinic says wait, when it comes to heart disease, it’s time to start thinking differently, time for new guidelines.

“For years, we’ve thought about men and women as having exactly the same risk factors, which is hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking, diabetes and family history. And yet, women had very low risk factors, when you look at the traditional risk factors and yet, they were having heart disease.”

High blood pressure during pregnancy and gestational diabetes can increase a woman’s risk of developing heart disease.

So do preterm births and miscarriages.

Women also tend to be the health care decision makers in their families so they can set the example for healthier lifestyles.