Len Rome’s Local Health: Managing stress important for diabetes

Whatever it takes to control stress in your life, do it, especially if you're diabetic

(WYTV) – It’s easy to say we’re trying not to be stressed in these times.

But stress can effect our blood pressure, our hearts, and now we know it can be dangerous for those with type 2 diabetes.

Doctors at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have been studying this.

In healthy people, the stress hormone cortisol has natural peaks and valleys.

Dr. Joshua Joseph said diabetics who feel stressed can have cortisol levels that are high most of the time.

“When you have a flatter cortisol profile, there is less rhythmicity to your cortisol, and the rhythm of the cortisol over the 24 hours seems to be very important in multiple health outcomes, including diabetes.”

In other words, the more stress a diabetic feels, the harder it is for him or her to control their blood sugar.

So anyone with diabetes really needs to manage cortisol levels and you do that by managing stress, which might also mean managing depression — maybe with meditation, medicine or music.

Whatever it takes to control stress in your life, do it, especially if you’re diabetic.