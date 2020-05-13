Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you have COPD?

One of the most common forms of COPD is emphysema

(WYTV) – Millions of Americans are living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). And one of the most common forms of COPD is emphysema. It’s tough to breathe and you cough, a lot.

Doctors have a way to treat COPD when medicine no longer helps. They actually go down with a small scope through the mouth to the lungs and place one-way valves in the lungs. That way, air that has entered the emphysema holes can escape.

Dr. Sebastian Fernandez-Bussy says this treatment can allow your lungs more space to expand.

“So with time, that part of the lung with the most emphysema will get shrinked, and that will allow the rest of the lung with less emphysema to have more space to expand and function.”

The procedure is called “endoscopic lung volume reduction.”

The treatment is not a cure, but it can help improve symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control tells us 15 and a half million Americans have been diagnosed with COPD, and this is an important step in dealing with one variety of it.